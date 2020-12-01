By Veronica Mwale,CIC private reporter

Torn down~Kalimanshi told by the UPND YOUTHS~Nixon Chisenga

Pieces of audio recordings full of insults circulating on social media purported to have been issued by Innocent Kalimanshi and directed at the Upnd and the People of Southern province in particular have caught attention of many people including the youths from Kitwe who have described his behavior as uncalled for.

The youths who at the time of the interview were preparing for voter registration described Kalimanshi as worthless as they had more serious matters of national interest to attend to and only cautioned him to behave himself as he was milking from a dead cow.

The youths insisted that attacking Upnd in order to gain recognition in PF was not the the right path to take as a matter of fact PF died and only awaits burial next year….

“Kalimanshi should not dare us,this time tatuleangala,and he should stop dragging innocent people of Southern province mufyabupuba,natukwata ifyakucita ifingi” they said in parts ….

The seemly angry youths promised to deal with Inno should he produce something similar again….