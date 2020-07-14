Tory Lanez was arrested after cops allegedly found a gun in his car during a night out with Megan Thee Stallion.

According to TMZ, police received a call of a disturbance outside a house party in the Hollywood Hills around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, people were reportedly arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots in the air and the vehicle took off.

Cops tracked down the car shortly afterward, and found Tory and Megan inside along with another woman. Meg had a cut on her foot believed to be from broken glass on the floor of the vehicle.

During the search, police discovered a gun. The Toronto rapper was taken into custody and booked for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Just hours earlier on Saturday night, Megan was seen live on Instagram with Tory and Kylie Jenner at what appeared to be a party at Kylie’s Holmby Hills mansion. However, the reported gunshots were allegedly fired several miles away in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

Both Tory and Megan have yet to address the incident. Neither has posted on social media in over 24 hours.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Tory Lanez swimming with Kylie Jenner and Meg Thee Stallion <a href=”https://t.co/x6A7xylg57″>pic.twitter.com/x6A7xylg57</a></p>— Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ComplexAmbition/status/1282238378122129408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>