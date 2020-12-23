NORTHERN ~Kasama.

TOTAL NONSENCE-GOMA

It has come to our attention that PF Police are playing with our Minds. Hakainde Hichilema is not a common man that when ever you feel like arresting a UPND member you target him. Do you really love this country and the people that voted for you? We are aware of the schemes by kandile called Chilufya Tayali who makes money by implicating others just like in this case. Our warning to you who are getting instructions from Tayali is that Don’t put this country on fire. Please think twice before you summon HH over these little things.

A lot of things have gone bad in this nation, we are living in an abject poverty in our own country because of poor leadership. There is no freedom of xpression you have killed the democracy that our forefathers fought for in 1964. We have been pushed too much against the wall.

My last words to you are WE ARE SICK AND TIRED OF YOUR INTIMIDATION. Time to rise is now an eye for an eye. Uwafwa tamona pa mulopa wakwe. Prepare enough cells because we are ready. You want to make our President like a toy? Stop this NONSENCE

From Provincial Vice Chairperson Politics Mrs Eliza M Goma.

