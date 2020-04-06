TOUGH TIMES AHEAD, PREPARE FOR IT

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

It’s always important to give a motivational and hopeful message during times such as this.

But let us start with the most difficult part- reality!

If you have lost a job before, or your business has closed down suddenly, you have been through a financial crisis as one being faced now.

This COVID-19 crisis will bring a financial crisis at household level.

This crisis will affect all of us.

Some people will lose jobs, others will be placed on forced leave without pay, or will be laid off.

(But please note that Labour and Social Security Minister, Hon. Joyce Nonde-Simukoko, has encouraged employers to send workers on annual paid leave, or in circumstances were workers are sent on forced leave, they must be paid a basic salary as provided for in Section 48 of the Employment Code Act Number 3 of 2019.)

Small and medium businesses will be affected more and may fold up.

In the event that cases escalate and a total shut down is ordered, what you need to do during this crisis is to secure the most basic needs for you and your family such as Water, Food, Shelter, Transportation and Funds for Health emergency.

Clothings, projects, outings, huge internet data and other vanity expenditures maybe suspended.

So stock up with groceries and food that might NOT require refrigeration(such as “dries”) and make savings wherever you can.

Dont panic-buy, or stock up so much, you may waste precious resources.

Stop buying from those retail shops and from those shopping malls(sorry guys!).

Those entities have insurance facilities and bank support and will likely survive this crisis.

So buy from your Kantemba.

This is because small businesses will be most hard hit. Please support them.

Support the Barber and the hair salon. If possible, (for women) do hairstyles that will be kept for longer periods and save you money.

Pay for electricity for a minimum month consumption and pay your rentals or negotiate with your Landlord for flexible payment terms.

Pay for internet data on your devices and use it wisely.

Ensure that you restrict downloads such as audio and videos.

This is because, to survive this ensuing crisis, hard decisions have to be made.

Suspend or negotiate debt repayment.

Negotiate repayment for that nkongole for clothes,and other luxury goods that you purchased and owe suppliers.

Negotiate or suspend monthly premiums for village banking and Chilimba, and for any wares you purchased.

Suspend any purchases for non-essential goods such as alcohol, new phone, new kitchen utensils or household items, but pay for your cable tv, suspend projects and capital expenditures, hold on payment for-non essential for club memberships for now, make any savings for emergencies and essential needs only.

And the debate whether we should pay our tithes and offerings or not during this crisis, is a bit misplaced.

The scriptures tell us that;

“Remember the Lord your God, for it is He who gives you the ability to produce wealth.” Deuteronomy 8:18.

So even during this crisis, one can be entrepreneurial and make some money.

Maybe buy and resale hand-sanitizers and face masks, maybe lease-off your car for hire or as a taxi, maybe use your cooking skills for those ones that can’t cook or might need different cuisines.

An entrepreneur sees tremendous opportunities in every crisis. And this is such an opportunity.

Remember, this is both a huge local problem but also a global crisis.

So however you look at it, we will all be affected.

Tough times are ahead of us, let us brace for them.

In the next article we will discuss the difficult and challenging case of those without a job or hold no reliable income.

What can be done, by government and by all of us for them?

So for now stay healthy, stay safe, wash your hands with soap, wear an approved mask, observe social-distancing.