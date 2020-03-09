Congolese giants TP Mazembe announced their decision to drop head coach Mihayo Kazembe along with his assistant in legendary for Zambian midfielder Charles ‘Charlie Cool’ Musonda just hours after the club crashed out of the Total CAF Champions League at the hands of Raja Casablanca at the quarter-final stage.

Mazembe who were eliminated by a 2-1 aggregate scoreline, confirmed on Saturday that technical director Dragan Cvetkovic would take charge of the team for the rest of the campaign.

However, Kazembe and Musonda will continue being part of the technical staff to assist Cvetkovic before the duo fly out to Europe where they will be sent by the club to enhance their coaching badges.

The former Chipolopolo and RSC Anderlecht star in Musonda, has been part of the Mazembe technical bench as assistant and youth coach since January, 2019.