Chibamba Kanyama writes:

A transition period for any government, let alone any organisation, is an extremely delicate phase: anxiety, panic, uncertainty, insecurity, suspicion, frustration, fear, resistance, criticism, blame, anger, desperation, hopelessness and even over excitement.

During transition, there is significant tug-of-war among many forces; some trying hard to mutilate systems so that everything collapses while others holding up firmly (and this in part depends on state of country prior to transition). Nearly all those working in the public sector seek to hold onto their positions, others want to get their jobs back (after what they considered unfair dismissals) while many desire to be appointed for the first time.

It is likely even within the emerging ruling party, conflict and mistrust start to simmer; heavy mudslinging of one another as if they had not campaigned together. It’s called ‘dog eat dog’ kind of behavior and it mainly happens during the transition.

It is also during the transition that the new government leaders make a number of mistakes, some out of not knowing and others arising from advice given from a system still recovering from shock of change (advisors to government during transition are usually inherited; the same people from previous regime).

We are in a transition phase in Zambia and these symptoms can clearly be observed as is common during this period. This is the time the leader treads carefully, maintaining his acumen and understanding dynamics at play with the objective of steering the ship into the right direction.

One thing I am very certain of is that the roadmap will be clear soon, more so when ministers are appointed and parliament starts sitting. At that point, focus will shift from Head of State to other institutions. Things will, therefore, begin to shape up into place, stakeholders experiencing better communication while the rest of us retreating to our usual zones of comfort.

Some of us, independent ‘volunteers’, trying to shape the narrative during the transition process will then withdraw and play our normal roles. We came on board at this crucial time to lend our experience in change management by communicating regularly on certain critical issues. It’s just for a moment and we are doing so at the risk of being misunderstood; that we are job-seekers- such perceptions are also normal during the transition!

I am sure the President himself is currently managing the process and like we say in Change Management process, he is the Change Champion (driving awareness through measured communication, receiving regular feedback from all stakeholders, including those who don’t value him, and getting the best team to work with him).

As a change champion, the nation is expected to trust him and his government to effectively manage the transition. This is on the backdrop that the majority of the people who woke up at 02.00 to go and vote trust the system and want real change; the change that was the song during campaigns, ‘We want change, we want change.’

I am happy to support the process from my desk PROVIDED the government sticks to openness, accountability, integrity and transparency!