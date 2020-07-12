KAFWAYA TESTS POSITIVE
Transport and Communications Minister, Mutotwe Kafwaya has tested Covid-19 positive.
Kafwaya becomes the third Cabinet Minister to test positive after Heath Minister Chitalu Chilufya and Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya.
Kafwaya confirmed on his social media page.
“Sadly, I came out of my mothers’ funeral a Covid-19 positive. To all country men and women, it is my strong recommendation that we maintain the Anti Covid-19 measures that the Government has put in place. As can be seen here, one can catch it even at funeral of a loved one “ – Mutotwe Kafwaya.
FAKING COVID. will inform the donors, that, covid donations, they are planning to use it to build roads. we want to alert you. they are corrupt government.
You should tell that to Chitalu Chilufya?? You just probably fake it. Your friends in other countries a dying of it. In South Africa a lot of politicians and people holding positions of influence have died. Just don’t understand why it skips the antagonistic PF politicians.