KAFWAYA TESTS POSITIVE

Transport and Communications Minister, Mutotwe Kafwaya has tested Covid-19 positive.

Kafwaya becomes the third Cabinet Minister to test positive after Heath Minister Chitalu Chilufya and Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya.

Kafwaya confirmed on his social media page.

“Sadly, I came out of my mothers’ funeral a Covid-19 positive. To all country men and women, it is my strong recommendation that we maintain the Anti Covid-19 measures that the Government has put in place. As can be seen here, one can catch it even at funeral of a loved one “ – Mutotwe Kafwaya.

