The Ministry of Transport and Communication has written to the Secretary to the cabinet recommending the suspension of International flights from landing at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe and Mfuwe International Airports from Friday 27th March, 2020 until further notice.

The Ministry has also recommended for the suspension of Cross Boarder Public Passenger Services saying all Buses carrying cross boarder passengers across all international routes be suspended from 27th March 2020 until further notice.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary to the Cabinet, Ministry of Transport and Communication Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu has further recommended that all local public passenger buses and taxis reduce the number of passengers on all inter-city and intra-city routes by Friday this week in view of COVID-19.

Mr Lungu recommended that all local public passenger buses and Taxis reduce the number of passengers and load a maximum of 60 percent of its capacity on all intra City routes with effect from 27th March 2020.

He says the transportation of cross border cargo should be suspended with an exception of essential commodities such as food, fuel and health related products from 27th March 2020.

Mr Lungu said in a letter that all Passenger railway services by TAZARA and Zambia Railways be suspended from 27th March 2020 until further notice while all trucks plying in Zambian roads should park in designated parking areas.

He said no trucks will be allowed to park along the roads in Cities and Towns.

Mr Lungu further recommended that Government instructs Inter and Intra City Bus Operators to disinfect cabins after offloading passengers adding that Bus Operators need to provide hand sanitizers to all passengers before loading.