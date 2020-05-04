For Immediate Release

Transportation of Covid-19 Specimens and Death of Ian Mutambo Chali Astonishes NDC

04/05/2020

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, is very astonished and disturbed by the death of a Zambian youth health worker, Mr. Ian Mutambo Chali who died on a Power Tools bus in a road traffic accident.

‘We do not know why he was made to transport Covid-19 samples from Zambezi district hospital using public transport. We sympathize with the family and may his soul rest in eternal peace. We have lamented over the government compromising way of dealing with the pandemic. The lack of seriousness being accorded to this pandemic is very disheartening, to a point where ministry of health has failed to provide adequate logistics towards transportation of covid-19 samples to laboratory testing sites,’ the President of NDC Dr. Chishimba Kambwili said.

Dr. Kambwili stated that it was very irresponsible for the Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya to defend the transportation of Covid-19 samples using Power Tools, which is public transport, saying that the vehicles in the ministry were being used for other purposes. ‘Dr. Chilufya should know that World Health Organization and CDC have given guidelines on how Covid-19 samples should be stored and transported, to the effect of designating them as dangerous goods and high priority samples in the fight against the pandemic,’ the NDC president said.

According to WHO and CDC, Covid-19 samples should be stored at 2-8°C for up to 72 hours after collection. If a delay in testing or shipping is expected, specimens should be stored and transported on dry ice at -70°C or below.

‘We know that our public buses are not fitted with the facilities and the competency to transport bio-hazardous samples and materials. It is, therefore, very unethical, dangerous and very inconsiderate to ship samples designated as dangerous goods by WHO and CDC on a bus filled to capacity,’ Dr. Kambwili said.

It is not just accidents but also thefts, mishandling, misplacements and vehicle breakdown during transit of such a cargo that jeopardize public health safety and security and compromise quality of samples.

Dr. Kambwili highlighted the safety of the doctor, the people on the bus and the general public as the main reason the ministry of health should endeavour to act responsibly and transport Covid-19 samples according to laid down procedures.

‘Dr. Chilufya’s response is cause for concern. He should, therefore, apologise and promise the nation that they will allocate more resources towards shipment of covid-19 samples, in accordance with WHO and CDC guidelines,’ Dr. Kambwili emphasized.

Issued by Saboi Imboela

Spokesperson- NDC