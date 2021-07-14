A toddler from Durban is lucky to be alive.

This comes after she was rescued from a blazing fire at the City Life building on Tuesday afternoon.

City Life is located above a clothing shops on Smith Street.

According to a tweet by Nomsa Maseko, looters started a fire after looting everything from the shops on the ground floor.

“They then set fire to the building, affecting apartments upstairs,” said Nomsa.

She said the toddler was saved by neighbours who caught the little girl.

Commenting on the matter, Twitter user, Judith Mwikali said: “If I ever thought South Africa was a good country, Lord forgive me.”

Another Twitter user, Jimmy Ramokgopa said: “So they don’t even think about the people inside the building who might die.”

Meanwhile, scores of shack dwellers from a squatter camp in Northdale in Pietermaritzburg in the KZN midlands were left homeless.

SA Crime Watch also tweeted that in the KZN midlands residents have now burnt the local squatter camps.

According to a source living in a neighbouring squatter camp, Nokubonga Msomi said: “We heard that it was shop owners in Northdale that burnt the squatter camp down. We heard that they were angry and accused the shack dwellers of looting their shops, in return the shop owners burnt down the squatter camp.”