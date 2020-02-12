By McDonald Chipenzi

TREACHERY BEHIND THE PROPOSED COALITION GOVERNMENT IN BILL 10

MANY commentators have argued that Bill 10 will reduce the cost of a presidential runoff in an event that no presidential candidate gets 50%+1 threshold for a winning presidential in the initial ballot.

This is so because the candidate with the highest number of votes cast shall, within 14 days declaration of the presidential results negotiate and form a coalition government with a presidential candidate that participated in the initial ballot to make up a combined vote of 50%+1.

Now, here is the treachery of the framers of bill 10 which those excited about this a coalition government did not forsee or know and which may consequently create electoral confusion once this coalition is sealed and formed.

Article 55 of the current Constitution which is not subject for amendment by bill 10 states;

“A candidate who loses an election as a president, Vice-President, Member of Parliament, or Councilor is not eligible, during the term of that National Assembly or Council, for appointment a) as Minister b) Provincial Minister”

So a participating presidential candidate whose votes were combined with the preferred presidential candidate to make up a 50%+1 winning threshold will not be eligible to be appointed in the new government as minister after all.

S/he may be just a facilitator who will facilitate foe making the party with a preferred presidential candidate to be president.

Secondly, this coalition government clause amendment 30 only talks about a “negotiation and formation” of coalition government with a presidential candidate [not candidates] that participated in the initial ballot.

The assumption that there will be always one that will get such results to make the preferred candidate to make up a combined vote of 50%+1 which may be an impossibility.

For instance, in 2016, other than PF and UPND who above 45% apiece, no other presidential candidate got even 1% of the national valid presidential votes cast.

E.g. of the 7 presidential candidates in 2016 presidential election apart from Edgar Lungu (50.35%) and Hakainde Hichilema (47.63%), the rest such Edith Nawakwi (0.65%), Andyford Banda (.43%), Wynter Kabimba (0.26%), Saviour Chishimba (0.25%), Tilyenji Kaunda (0.24%), Peter Sinkamba (0.12%) and Maxwell Mwamba (0.06%).

Outside the UPND candidate, it would have taken all the losing candidates to combine their votes to propel one to a presidential winning threshold in 2016 because it was gping to be difficult for PF and UPND candidates for negotiate and form a coalition.

In this case and by the provision of amendment 30 of Bill 10 only a combined vote of PF and UPND presidential candidates would have made a 50%+1 presidential winning vote easily and then Hakainde Hichilema would nkt have been appointed Minister neither.

Did u know of this treachery and complication under this proposed coalition government in Bill 10?

To political parties supporting this Bill 10 with the hope to be in government get this fact today that you will be considered a losing candidates who will be illegible to be appointed Ministers.

Abash treachery! Abash constitution confusion!

I submit and contra views are welcome