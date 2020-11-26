By Sikaile C Sikaile

TREAT NEXT YEARS ELECTIONS LIKE YOU ARE CHOOSING A LIFE PARTNER; LUNGU IS A DISASTER!

The problem Zambia is facing today was avoidable if some of you Zambians took our counsel serious at the time. The biggest question that we should ask ourselves as Zambians whilst we swim in these troubles is that “how can a man who completely failed to look after his small family, be a national leader?’

The mess we see today was also necessitated by the blind excitement on the part of those who forced unpalatable Lungu down the throat of Zambians even when openly declared to have no vision. No due diligence was done when some of us cautioned, we were brutalized.

After the demise of Michael Chilufya Sata, Zambians had a great chance of replacing him with another credible citizen who could have saved Zambia from this mess and international ridicule Lungu has brought before our faces. But arrogantly some of you participated in installing the problem at hand. You never honestly thought about the future of this nation. The fact of the matter is that every one who supported or who still supports Edgar Lungu knows that the man can’t rule a country like Zambia, because he has no capacity. Instead most of you support him for personal survival. You would rather continue with the status quo than lose your security for the greater good of Zambia.

If this is a lie, let Lungu point at any achievement he made with his own sweat.

We repeatedly warned you about Lungu’s incompetence and incapability to run national affairs. When we provided this free counsel, you called us names. I’m still able to recall how some PF bloggers were calling me a “frustrated and bitter dog”. I didn’t feel offended at all because I knew that there will be a day when the frustrated dog would be vindicated. Now, tell me where are we today? Is the current Economic situation favorable to you? Absolutely not, unless you are among those thieves in PF government were you get free money stolen from the dieing poor. Zambia is humbled by PF’s thievery under master general Lungu.

Lungu’s biography has been known by everyone even before he was pushed into state house. Lungu’s ascension to the throne was an evil scheme to plunder the sovereignty of Zambia. No miracle to transform an accomplished failed liar into a performer. Those who pushed him knew his ineptitude and wanted to exploit it to their benefit. That’s why to this day, anyone can steal, kill or pretty much do anything without censure from Edgar Chagwa Lungu. We all know how his practising license was revoked for theft and betrayal of client trust.We all know how through GBM how he could sneak out of the parliament and drink tujilijili when colleagues were debating critical national matters.

Not single day in his life as an MP did he rise to debate or raise a motion in Parliament. And today we expect a miracle from him.Zambians we must learn a big lesson from this case, and never ever repeat it again if at all we want to build a better Zambia.

When choosing a president we need exceptional strategic analytical skills for success and safety of our nation. Our country is bigger than our tribes and will forever outlive each one of us. If we all voted wisely and on merit in 2015 and 2016, Lungu wouldn’t have messed up our nation to this abysmal level.

Why should a failure like him get good results in an urban areas like Lusaka? Let us be serious with our nation. When people with capacities to rule present themselves, let us give them a chance and vote without looking at their tribes because none of us today is spared with the biting economy simply because their tribesmen are in state house. A failure is failure no matter what happens so it is with Lungu and his minions.

Next years elections should be taken seriously by every citizen. Just the way we take serious measures when choosing our life partners should be the same way with electing a president. How many of you today would want to get married to a bully, brutal,liar, thief or visionless person? 2021 should be personal.

Let’s critically visualize the kind of Zambia we would love to leave for our children and future generations. We are the architects of such a Zambia through a Prudential participation in guiding out colleagues to vote for tried performers. Managerial experience and not experimentation is what we need. Traceable references and pragmatic demonstration of discipline and strategic business acumen. Its when the country is run as business that the dollar can come down. Only when prudent managers with discipline sit at the helm can we see citizens opportunities created. Now is the time to effect this change. Stand up and take part in liberating Zambia.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST

BY CIC PRESS TEAM