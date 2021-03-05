TREVOR MWIINDE CAUTIONS UPND MEMBERS AGAINST FALLING PREY TO THE FAKE MONEY SCAM BY PF GOVERNMENT

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) Newly Elected NMC Member – Trevor Mwiinde has observed with sadness that the K100 notes that are being displayed on social media by PF cadres is a well managed scam aimed at implicating Upnd members through money allegation charges if fallen prey to it.

Mwiinde said that Upnd members who might be found in possession with this money will easily be slapped with money allegation charges so that most of them especially youths can be caged up in police cells before voting. Consequently deliberately reducing Upnd votes and security.

He further challenged all the youths not to lose focus on the ball by such acts as evidence in the history shared with PF is clearly written on the wall that the PF government has failed lamentablely.

Mwiinde highlighted the need for a sober reflection linked to the failure by the PF government to build a solid bridge across Msanzala river where so far about five people have died due to poor road and bridge construction, the failure to provide medicines in Hospitals, the failure to pay retirees their pension and failure to provide inclusive country wide infrastructural development and education among many other failures when their ministers and cadres are enjoying high levels of impunity to a point of buying a chopper.

According to Mwiinde, It is high time every well meaning Zambian saw that the PF government means no good for the people of Zambia and must be aware of any tricks being played in order for them to retain power at all cost including shamelessly stealing in broad day light. Therefore he called for the unite of purpose from all Zambians through forming an alliance with Upnd and President Hakainde Hichilema to bring the much needed change.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM