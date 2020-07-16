International Trade Expert Trevor Simumba says the accusations that President Edgar Lungu sponsored the insurgency in Rwanda are serious.

And flight radar details have emerged showing that the Presidential Aircraft Challenger 9J-One landed in Kigali, Rwanda this morning from Lusaka.

Mr Simumba said the Office and the name of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia has been brought into disrepute by the accusation from Rwanda.

He said the Government of Zambia must request a categorical response from the Government of Rwanda on these serious allegations.

“More importantly the accuser must retract the statement he has made in court or produce evidence of his alleged meeting with the President. We cannot simply issue a shallow statement and rely on PF cadres on social media to defend the President,” Mr Simumba said.

He added, “We need Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice and Cabinet Office to do their jobs and get to the bottom of this whole matter using established State Protocols. Definition of disrepute: lack or decline of good reputation: a state of being held in low esteem.”

And information obtained from www.flightradar.com and www.flightaware.com shows that the presidential challenger aircraft left Lusaka at 07:32 headed to Kigali, Rwanda.

It is yet unclear who was on board and the nature of the mission to Rwanda.

State House is currently serviced by two aircrafts namely the Challenger 9J-One and the top-of-the-range new Gulfstream G650 jet.

FlightAware is a digital aviation company and operates the world’s largest flight tracking and data platform and provides over 10,000 aircraft operators and service providers as well as over 13,000,000 passengers with global flight tracking solutions, predictive technology, analytics, and decision-making tools.

The firm receives data from air traffic control systems in over 45 countries while Flightradar24 is a global flight tracking service that provides real-time information about thousands of aircraft around the world.

It tracks 180,000+ flights, from over 1,200 airlines, flying to or from 4,000+ airports around the world in real time.

And Statehouse released the following statement

Below are details of Challenger sightings

