By Daily Revelation Reporter

Trial failed to commence in a matter where 9 UPND cadres are appearing in court for idle and disorderly persons, because the state did not have exhibits.

The accused were arrested on December 23, 2020 following the fraca that led to the shooting of a state prosecutor Nsama Nsama and a UPND supporter Joseph kaunda.

The cadres, had gone to Lusaka Police Force Headquarters to give solidarity to party leader Hakainde Hichilema who was summoned to appear before the Police for interviews.

When the case came up for commencement of trial before Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma, state prosecutor Sheria Miselo applied for an adjournment because the state did not have exbihits.

Defence lawyer Kamuwanga Phiri of Messrs Malambo and Company, did not object to the application for an adjournment.

Phiri said he sympathized with the situation that state had found itself into.

Magistrate Kaoma has since adjourned the case to February 5, 2021 for commencement of trial.

20 UPND supporters are appearing in two different courts for idle and disorderly person contrary to section 178 (f) of the penal code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Among the 20, 9 are appearing before Kaoma while 11 are before Magistrate Albert Mwaba.

In this case, the allegations are that the accused persons on December 23, 2020 in Lusaka jointly and whilst together, whilst on Independence Avenue conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

The nine accused persons before Magistrate Kaoma are Eddy Nawa 30, Sydney Nguluebe 23, John Wilima 27, Nelson Banda 35, Wellington Mwanza 39, Levy Mulowa 25 and a male juvenile aged 17.

Ealier, when the case came up for up for plea, all the accused persons understood the charge and pleaded not guilty.

The accused persons were also granted K5, 000 bail each in their own recognizance with one traceable surety.

The eleven who are appearing before Magistrate Mwaba include Ackland Katanga 38, Habinga Mainza 30, Marco Siabukulu 24, Joseph Mbuzi, Edwin Chembo32, kamanga Siambilu 41, Peter Musoka 34, Bristone Simuyendo, Charles Musonda 45, Ganizani Moonga 29 and Christine Chipango.

The eleven were also granted K10, 000 bail each in their own recognizance with one working surety.

In picture: Late Joseph Kaunda’s children weep for their late father believed to have been shot by the police