POLITICAL adversaries are behind the tribal attack on Hakainde Hichilema, says activist Francisco Mumba.

“Since the death of Anderson Kambela Mazoka in 2006, and subsequent elevation of Hakainde Hichilema at the helm of the United Party for National Development, the party was dogged with unsubstantiated label of a tribal tag directed to discredit him, especially by his political foes, both within and outside the UPND,” Mumba said.

He said the attacks were prejudiced by hate of Hichilema to influence the members to rise against his leadership.

Mumba noted that it was his political novice that captivated political opponents, especially in the wake of their failure to rise to the pinnacle of the party.

He said outside the party, foes feared that the opposition group, through Hichilema, could have won the next general election, especially after the strong showing of the party under its departed leader in 2001.

“It is not surprising that HH was targeted for tribally inclined attacks though this could have been any other candidate. There is also some remote rumbling that the agenda to discredit HH politically was engineered by his business enemies,” he said.

Mumba added that the dearth of information on those schemes to provide a true narrative was deliberate and the MMD regime exploited it.

He said the tribal tag was equally sustained by the current PF regime realising its reducing effect and its significance to drain support towards UPND.

Mumba noted that political acceptance was going against the PF.

“The strategy changed to slur the UPND with gay rights tag. The gay right label was first used by the MMD against the PF, especially after the visit in February 2012 of the then United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon to Zambia. Recognising the ‘strength’ of the vile tag among the unsuspecting Zambians who are predominantly religious, PF seem to have deliberately hatched the strategy to use the label with a view to cause a political fallout of UPND members and sympathisers,” Mumba said.

He said it was not surprising that the attack of both tribal and gay rights is viciously used today as a weaponised political tool to discredit Hakainde.

Mumba noted that political foes have nothing else to use as a political weapon after their attempt to use both Parliament to enact a law to bar Hakainde came to a crushing defeat and the non-receding but without effect talk of linking him to the sale of mines.

He said the abhorrent tribal and gay rights attacks would especially be heightened towards the 2021 general elections sponsored by enemies of democracy to ensure that Hichilema and his UPND do not take over power.

“The attacks on HH as a tribal politician are calculated though they lack merit and substantive truth and facts. Over the years, UPND, as a party, has garnered votes in areas predominantly non-Tonga like the recent Lupososhi Constituency, the birthplace of PF in view of its first ever-parliamentary seat. Nonetheless, it is an established fact that the tribal tag on the UPND was peddled by some UPND members after the death of their founding leader, and some of these individuals have even crossed floors to the PF and yet the tribal tag is unfortunately used to discredit Hakainde Hichilema,” Mumba noted.

However, Mumba said Zambians were no longer gullible and were able to read that attacks on Hichilema are calculated political schemes to disadvantage him politically.