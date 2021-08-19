TRIBAL TALKS THAT CHARACTERISED CAMPAIGNS SHOULD NEVER BE ENTERTAINED EVER AGAIN – SOUTHERN CHIEFS

Chiefs in Southern Province have said that tribal talks that characterized the political campaigns of the 2021 general election should never be entertained in the country ever again.

Speaking to the media, Chief Chikanta has since advised politicians to desist from tribal remarks adding that the outcome of the just ended general election has demonstrated that Zambians cannot be divided on tribal lines.

Chief Macha has also denounced those advancing tribal talks that could divide the Nation adding that people should not be identified by their tribes but recognized as Zambians.

the chiefs congratulated President-elect Hakainde Hichilema for emerging Victorious in the 2021 Presidential Election.

Southern Province Council of Chiefs Chairperson, Chief Chikanta said traditional leaders in the region are ready to support the President elect as he implements the UPND government developmental agenda.

The traditional leaders have also commended President Lungu for conceding defeat and allowing the will of the people to prevail by accepting the smooth transition of power.

Chief Chikanta said President Lungu has demonstrated commitment to ensuring that the country remains peaceful and stable during the power transition process.