TRIBALISM ILIKONSE, SAYS MPEZENI…refuses to back down from tribal directive to Easterners to vote for Lungu

By Patson Chilemba

Tribalism ilikonse, says Paramount chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mpezeni refused to back down from his directive to the people of Eastern Province to vote for President Edgar Lungu based on tribe, as a child of the soil of the province.

Asked on the fact that he was promoting tribalism with his sentiments, the Mpezeni said he saw nothing wrong in his statement as tribalism was everywhere.

“Tribalism ilikonse (tribalism is everywhere),” Mpezeni said.

The Mpezeni’s recently appealed to the people of Eastern Province to give President Lungu maximum votes in 2021 because he was the son of the soil and has love for everyone.

But Ambassador Joe Mwale has continued loading on his paramount chief, saying the chief is doing what he is doing because of the fat brown envelopes he has received. He said his previous excitement with the paramount chief, where he spoke forcefully on behalf of the people on failing to sell their produce had now dissipated.

“Little did I know that with him it was like a cry for the usual brown envelope. He (once) said people must choose for themselves, but he turned 360 degrees telling his subjects that tikavotele wasu, that let us vote for our own child, whom he claimed ati nimwana wamuchibaya (he’s part of our clan),” Amb Mwale said.

Asked to comment on the role of the chieftaincy in the country in view of what he was alleging the Mpezeni to be involved in i.e seeking personal gratification, Amb Mwale said it was disgraceful to see the activities the paramount chief was engaged in, saying it was betrayal to people like Nsingo, who fought for the Ngoni land against British imperialists.

“I can’t say we should not continue with chiefs because even in our party (UPND) our leader has from time to time given respect to traditional leaders, so you can’t take that away,” said Amb Mwale. “We will continue respecting those who deserve respect. The respect must be earned by deeds…if they are betraying our forefathers, some of them dealing in things like Mukula to foreigners, that is betrayal.”