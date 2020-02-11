The recent tribal statements by the PF executive and their minions is proof enough that PF has run out of campaign messages. This is a well planned strategy by PF and will stop at nothing in perpetuating the vice.

Edgar Lungu and PF as a party will not discipline any of these championing tribalism because they are just the brave ones who have come out. Amidst all condemnation why do you think Lusambo, Luo, Nyela, Bizwell have not apologised? At Diamond TV Lusambo failed to substantiate his allegation that HH is a satanist.

We appeal to the Church, CSO and all peace loving Zambians to stand up and condemn this scourge which has potential to divide this country irreparably.

PF believe civil war will advantage EL be president as they will declare a state of emergency thereby have no elections. Lusambo’s utterance that they will not hand over power because they have reached the sweetest part of enjoying must be taken serious.

Lungu has said that too. They are looking for anything that will spark confusion.

One Zambia one nation must not be a hide out motto to promote regionalism on the other hand.

People Power.