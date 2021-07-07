TRIBALISTS HAVE DUG THEIR OWN GRAVE, HH YOU ARE FREE IN MY LAND – NAMWANGA CHIEF.

Chief Katyetye of the Lambya and Namwanga speaking people says those peddling tribal Politics have dug their own grave as Zambia gets towards August 12 election.

He says UPND President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema must feel free to campaign in Bemba zones without fear of anything.

The Chief was speaking during a courtesy call paid by UPND Alliance Presidential running mate Mutale Nalumango who is in the Province for campaign purposes.