By Elias Munshya

#Bakwetu

“Tribe” is not a biological construct and neither is it “genetic”.

There is no Ushi DNA as opposed to Tonga DNA. Most Zambians are not distinguishable by “tribal” DNA. This is why unless someone tells you where they are from – Zambians find it difficult to tell each other apart. Our tribal differences are mostly constructed. Have you noticed that unless you read the name of a person, or they tell you where you their tribe, you find it difficult to tell the tribe?

Tribe in Zambia is mostly a social construct. We made it up – the solution therefore is to respect all. I am Ushi because that is what people from Milenge who share my common history are called – there is no particular USHI DNA and neither is there a particular Zambian DNA.

A certain tribalist went on rampage years ago disparaging Tongas, only for him to admit that in spite of his Bemba last name, his biological father was actually Tonga. He is now serving as an ambassador.

Many have been able to say that they are mixed “tribes”, and so on and so forth. Take it easy on this “tribe” thing – much of it was created by people, by us. And one more thing – leave God out of it. A social basis for tribe is still a powerful force too. We need to respect and recognise it and honour this artificial diversity we have created for ourselves.

Respect all people, love everybody and there, enjoy it.