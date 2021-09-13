TRIBUNAL HEARS HOW PF DISTRIBUTED MONEY DURING CAMPAIGNS

By Darius Choonya

A witness has told a tribunal sitting at the Lusaka Magistrate Court that he was ordered by the Patriotic Front to distribute money and mealie meal to voters during campaigns in Justine Kabwe ward, Mandebvu Constituency, ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.

This is in a matter in which losing ruling UPND Lusaka mayoral candidate Victor Nyasulu has petitioned the election of Chilando Chitangala as Lusaka mayor.

In his Petition, Mr. Nyasulu alleges that the elections were marred with electoral malpractice.

During cross examination led by the defense lawyer Makebi Zulu, the witness identified as Kalasa Phiri informed the court that he was using a PF branded Toyota Land cruiser for the distribution of the items to the old people in the ward.

And when asked whether or not he was aware that his acts were criminal, the witness answered in the affirmative but says he did that because he was ordered by then the ruling Patriotic Front.

Last month, Lusaka City Town Clerk Alex Mwansa declared Ms. Chitangala as a dully elected mayor of Lusaka after she poured 287, 687 votes against Mr. Nyasula’s 267, 891 Votes

Hearing continues.