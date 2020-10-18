By Maurine Chanda CIC public reporter Lusaka.

TRINKO JUNIOR PROTESTS AGAINST THE ENEMIES OF HH AS HE CALLS FOR THE RELEASE OF JAILED NDC PRESIDENT DR CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI.

Lusaka based youth Trinko Junior yesterday took a lonely protest against the enemies of the UPND president Mr Hakainde Hichilema, He called upon all well meaning to stand with the opposition leaders who are risking their lives to fight for the freedom of this country.

Among the posts which was raised by Trinko Junior was branded “LEAVE HH ALONE, HH DESERVE TO LIVE A FREE LIFE TOO, HH IS A PURE ZAMBIAN WHO DESERVE FREEDOM LIKE ANY OTHER CITIZEN, HH IS NOT A THIEF and WE ARE BEHIND HH.”

During the same session of protest Trinko Junior called on the PF government to release the jailed NDC president Dr Chishimba Kambwili as he believes that the sentence was based on political issues.

He was letter joined by some teachers and 4 PF members on the same issues.

Video reserved as there is strong shots through out which offend self proclaimed Commander in chief.

CIC PRESS TEAM