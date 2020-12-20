TROUBLED YOUNG MAN SAYS WILL COMMIT SUICIDE ON JANUARY 3RD

IN a series of Facebook posts, a seemingly troubled young man is threatening to end his life on January 3, 2021.

Under the user name Gray, the young man been flirting with suicidal thoughts since October.

Now he says come January 3, 2021, he will meet his late mum and he wants to be cremated after he has breathed his last.

It is not clear whether Gray is from Ndola or Solwezi.

Last week, a jilted lover in Central Province murdered his girlfriend being hanging himself.

(Source: Kalemba)