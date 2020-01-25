Dear Editors

I’m a teacher in a remote area of Luapula province experiencing something strange which needs your attention.

I came to Nchelenge in 2011 on a GRZ appointment as a primary school teacher but to my surprise even my first Headteacher tried hard to have me killed because he wanted to use my left leg for money (rituals). And this was the begining of a very horrible experience in Luapula for me.

The Headteacher would pretend to take me with him on an educational tour of the zone but alas he was pointing me out to particular wizards who would eliminate me.

I came to know about this through some villagers whom I used to share some food with.

It so happened that one of the wizards contracted to kill me had to look for some things for the job from other people and ended up approaching those people I used to share food with. In short that’s how I got the story of the attempts on my life by my school head at that time.

When he discovered that I was aware of his actions he organised the PTA to claim that I was not needed in the area and wrote a bad letter addressed to me but taken to the DEBS. NOT BEING IN A POSITION TO BE HEARD BY THE ONE WHO WAS DEBS AT THAT TIME I OPTED TO ASK FOR A TRANSFER TO A SECOND SCHOOL, since I was upgrading and my head was a certificate holder.

I forgot to indicate that this Headteacher had me accommodated at school upon arrival but took me into his house and shifted the responsibility of taking care of his family on me.

When I decided to shift into one of the houses in the village, the same Headteacher claimed that the properties I had bought were his and that’s how I was forced to sell the properties to other teachers and shifted in a very tiny grass thatched house where I experienced all types of witchcraft attacks until my transfer to my second school.

The Headteacher at my second school received me very well even accommodated me in his house claiming that I could stay alone since I wasn’t well. All seemed well until a strange thing happened to me one day.

I was teaching in one of the classes when I heard pupils shouting excitedly about a snake which came out of the Headteacher’s office and disappeared. I did not bother to go and see what was happening because it seemed insignificant to me. Little did I know that this would complicate my stay at this school.

From nowhere my Headteacher developed hatred against me and when I experienced a strange occurance where I collapsed he made up a story that I was flying in the air like a bird. Little did I know that he was coming up with a plan of how to get rid of me because when the snake had reappeared the second time I had instructed pupils to kill it because it was disturbing my lesson in the evening as it was jumping into and out of the classroom through the window.

I did not know that this was the Headteacher’s snake until this incident. When pupils were throwing stones at the snake the Headteacher ran and stood over the snake. The snake put it’s head down an indication of submission to the Headteacher.

This Headteacher came up with a story that I was practicing satanism and claimed that the villagers did not want me in the area and wrote a letter to the DEBS but again seemingly addressed to me when I was not given a copy. I again opted to go on transfer to my current school.

The Headteacher seemed disappointed that I got the transfer and even told me to my face that I should have stayed with him since I knew him and he would not do anything to me anymore.

When I insisted to go on transfer the Headteacher told me that I had made a very big mistake because he would instruct my Headteacher to do anything to me. I thought he was joking until I got to my current school.

The Headteacher from my second school communicated with my current head to deal with me as he promised. From then on, I really went through hell ,it is just by the grace of God that I’m still alive.

This Headteacher can call me to tell me something while seated with some villagers at the school. It was at such a time that one villager told the Headteacher in my presence that a hunter must never give up hunting an animal no matter how difficult it has proved to kill such an animal. I didn’t realize at that time that I was the animal being hunted.

This Headteacher even put a price on my head to mere teachers that whosoever manages to bewitch me to death such a one would be promoted.

Some teachers have vowed openly to escort me in a coffin and even buy themselves beers from the allowances they will be given while escorting my dead body back to my hometown.

At one time about 3 years ago this head prepared a meal during invigilation and declared that everyone had to eat from the school. When we were eating this food I heard the senior teacher saying this is the meal which Jesus ate with his disciples before he was killed. She openly said this is the last supper for someone.

After that meal I developed signs of poisoning and had to take anti poison measures for me to be fine. I vividly remember the Headteacher coming into my class three times and asking me if I was ok before I went and took the anti poison.

Recently about a week ago I was bathing outside and I heard a loud bang as something fell on my house and broke to pieces. I rushed into the house and was surprised to find everything in order. After two hours one of the walls to my house collapsed in unclear circumstances.

I used to spend time in the destroyed house ironing some clothes since the electric wiring was not affected. One day I heard one of the neighbors openly saying she will eat someone when a visitor came to her place and asked about the damage to my house.

This Headteacher is very well known for also dating pupils as young as 14 when he himself is 63. He even goes to the extent of sponsoring some of the pupils he has been going out with.

He would get his friends involved in witchcraft to do some projects at the school for the purpose of having money for them to use to acquire ifishimba to be used to bewitch some teachers at our institution, no wonder the educational standards are poor considering that such Headteachers spend school resources to propagate selfish ambitions alien to the benefit of the common child.

Some of us accepted to serve in the rural areas but we did not fathom undergoing such life-threatening situations.

If a teacher came near me to associate with me such would be persecuted in a way until he stops coming near me.

When I applied for a transfer, the Headteacher also wrote a letter cancelling the transfer and claiming all was well unlike the case is.

For the last eight years I have endured this anguish as a teacher in the rural Zambia. It is real, witchcraft and ritual killings are real and I know that there are other teachers in rural areas with such experiences but they may not speak out for fear of losing jobs or be killed but please Koswe as a news channel show the world what some of us are going through while trying hard to educate our Nation, Zambia. If you doubt, Koswe go to Chipashi Primary School on Chisenga Island and Chinsamba Jr Secondary School in Nchelenge.

Thank you so much for your time and consideration.

Teacher from Nchelenge, Luapula province.