By Smart Eagles

TRULY PRESIDENT LUNGU IS RUNNING A PRO POOR GOVERNMENT- LIFWEKELO

… Says Zambians should continue to demand answers from Hakainde as to how he amassed his wealth.

FOMER UPND Spokesperson Edwin Lifwekelo has charged that the Patriotic Front Party through President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has implemented practical policies that are i pro poor.

He said that the policies have benefited a lot of Zambians especially the women and youths through various empowerment programs currently running.

“It is abundantly clear that given space and time, Zambia will never be the same under the selfless able leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu” Mr Lifwekelo said.

“It is evident that despite economic turbulences exerbated by the Corona virus pandemic,the weak economic performance given the global economic challenges and natural calamities such as flash floods,the PF government under President Lungu has performed beyond expectations and deserves another mandate to continue the good work it has started”He said.

Mr Lifwekelo said that Zambia has changed for the better under the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the PF government and Patriotic Front Party adding that no amount of propaganda can change that fact.

The outspoken Lifwekelo said that it is politically untrue to insinuate that the opposition leadership that once served in Unip,MMD , Patriotic Front Party and now UPND have unique ideas and solutions to zambia’s political and economic challenges.

“Most of those masquerading as saints and Messiahs with solutions to resolve zambias economic challenges are not being sincere and some of them are just a bunch of thieves taking advantage of the economic turbulences that where created by some of them when they were given an opportunity to serve either in the private sector or government” Mr Lifwekelo said.

He said that Zambians should not be cheated by an opposition leadership, by turn coats, chameleons in sheep skin who want to take advantage of the same mess they themselves created and now want to go to state house by hook or crook.

Mr Lifwekelo said that it is perplexing for the likes of Hakainde Hichilema who has failed to account for his wealth to begin to accuse President Edgar Lungu of being corrupt.

“Zambians must take to task politicians who can’t account for their wealth and ACC and DRUG INFORCEMENT Commission must take keen interest in this these matters” Lifwekelo has insisted.