Donald Trump and his company may be the subject of New York prosecutors’ deeper inquiry into possible bank fraud, according to new court filings from District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

The office is seeking to dismiss the president’s lawsuit that aims to shield him from disclosing his financial records. The district attorney called the lawsuit “baseless” and claimed it “utterly failed” to prove a bad faith argument that was previously made to the court.

Mr Vance’s district court filings point to “undisputed” news reports about the president’s businesses and his wealth that would justify a legal basis for a subpoena to probe those records, but the office did not identify the explicit focus of its investigation.

In 2019, the office subpoenaed the president’s accounting firm Mazars USA for eight years of tax filings – which the president has refused to make public – following a criminal investigation into “hush money” payments arranged by the president’s former attorney Michael Cohen in an attempt to quash accusations from adult film star Stormy Daniels, who alleged having an affair with the president.

The president’s legal team has argued that the president has an executive “immunity” from complying with the subpoena in a state-level criminal case, an argument that the US Supreme Court rejected last month and deferred to a lower court.

Mr Vance rejected the president’s “conspiratorial assertion” that the district attorney’s subpoena’s similarity with subpoenas issued by Congress means it was issued in “bad faith”.

“The Mazars subpoena seeks information about potential financial misconduct that has been publicly reported, and in part adopts language from one of the congressional subpoenas,” the office wrote in a memorandum attached to its motion. “As Congress has asserted, its subpoena was seeking information relating to those same public allegations for Congress’ own legislative purposes … It makes perfect sense that the subpoenas seek the same information, as they both relate to public reports about the same potentially improper conduct.”

Those records, if obtained, aren’t likely to become public unless attached to a criminal court filings as part of a trial.