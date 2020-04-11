Press Statement

PRESIDENT TRUMP CALLS CALLS FOR DEEPENING OF STRONG FRIENDSHIP BETWEEN ZAMBIA AND THE UNITED STATES

Washington D.C. ‪10 April 2020‬ – US President Donald Trump has expressed his Government’s desire to deepen the “strong and abiding friendship” between Zambia and the United States of America.

In a letter of acceptance of the Letter of Credence for Mr Lazarous Kapambwe, President Trump said; “Pursuant to the authority vested in me by the Constitution of the United States, I accept the Letter of Credence for Lazarous Kapambwe as Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia to the United States of America and accept him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the the Republic of Zambia and acknowledge receipt of the Letter of Recall of his predecessor.”

“I welcome Ambassador Kapambwe as a member of the diplomatic corps in Washington and express our Government’s desire to advance our common agenda and to deepen the strong and abiding friendship between our countries, President Trump said.

Washington and Lusaka have for generations enjoyed long lasting and strong friendship with few parallels on the African continent. The friendship dates back decades to Zambia’s independence in 1964 when the country’s founding leader, Kenneth Kaunda, found in the United States a genuine, willing ally and set the stage for a long-standing partnership.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu appointed Mr Kapambwe as Ambassador to the United States to take over from Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula who had been appointed as Zambia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

