The United States of America government has expressed concern over the closure of Prime TV, and called on the government to reverse its decision for the good of the nation and for the effective flow of information.

The call by the US, comes at the time Zambia has recently joined the world commemorate World Press Freedom Day.

Meanwhile, the American government, through the Department of State says at this critical time when the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, effective flow of information play critical role.

Department of State Assistant Secretary Robert Destro, says his country is troubled by the Zambian government’s move in closing Prime TV.

“We are troubled by the Independent Broadcasting Authority’s decision to revoke Prime TV’s license. A free press is vital to democracy, especially during a pandemic, to share reliable, accurate and timely information as we commemorate World Press Freedom Day.

“We urge Zambia to reverse its decision,” he says.

Destro adds that free press encourages action to promote independent journalism. Adding that a free and impartial press asks questions and seeks answers on behalf of society.

“The media inform the public and help share ideas, which improves social, political, and economic stability,” he says.

The US official says his government commends the efforts of journalists working in repressive environments to support the free flow of accurate information, including on coronavirus.