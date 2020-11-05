Trump Downfall: Some parallels with PF

Lubinda Haabazoka praising Trump as the spirit of Sata in the USA. I found that rather curiously incredulous. But may be he has a point as an ardent PF supporter.

Trump after what appears like whirlwind success and run away lead now appears stuck in the sands of Arizona

Trump may now even lose Georgia where his initial runaway lead has shrunk to just over 28,000. In all these places where he us tumbling the Democratic vote came late by mail…..

There are parallels between Trump and PF here…..and this is what had sank trump.

1.The far right paramilitary groups and the Ku klux Klan has mobilised itself for him and were out on the streets before the elections fully armed and in military fatigues. He has refused to distance himself from

2. He has been identified with anti black lives matter..America and apartheid South Africa are the only two states in the world where police killings of African peopkes and (Hispanics in America) has gone with considerable impunity.

3. Paramilitary cadres have enjoyed more space including narcissists in the police threatening civic peace. Look at PF cadre militia and police misconduct in Zambia and the killings that have gone on kn Zambia….never seen in our history since the end of colonial rule.

4. Trump’s rantings against Obama care that reached millions of poor blacks and whites has undone him in many circles

5 I witnessed 3 elections in the US when I lived there. Never has there been such a massive vite turnout. On both sides of the political spectrum……clearing showing the country us on cross roads between centre and centre left and the neoliberalism right and far right neo fascists (klansmen).

6. Corona virus mismanagement has dammed him coupled with economic consequences of it. Something similar to here in Zamunda where there is widespread reporting of plunder of Corona funds. We have been saved only by our resilience and weather system.

Trump is certainly a one term Joker……

Some attributes of the Zambia political scene Trump has reproduced in some measure.

Zambians must teach a lesson to PF thuggery and violence come next year. Lets rescue our country as Americans appear to be doing to theirs.