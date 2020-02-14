Expulsion of Zambian Ambassador To The USA His Excellency Ambassador Lazarous Kapambwe

The DP has learnt with concern the expulsion of HE Ambassador Lazarous Kapambwe from Washington DC by the US Government in line with the the principal of reciprocity that governs international diplomacy. Amb Kapambwe was scheduled to present his credentials to President Donald Trump on 7th February 2020.

It is the DPs view that the Zambian government was excessive in the manner they handled the issue of Ambassador Daniel L. Foote and in clear demonstration of complete ignorance and failure to learn and understand diplomacy in-spite of being the number 1 diplomat for the last 6 years, President Lungu’s unstrained utterances and behavior has led to constraining of the beautiful relations Zambia has had with our true friends and comrades across main fronts including health and water improvements among others.

The DP notes the precarious path that the PF government under President Lungu has chosen to take, which if not addressed will continue to negatively impact the country’s economy.

The DP leadership would therefore like to condemn the PF leadership and admonish President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and further challenging him to address this issue without further delay so as not to allow deterioration of the bilateral ties that the United States and Zambia have enjoyed through the many protocols and bilateral agreements that have existed between our two countries – Zambia and the USA.

Finally, I would like to commend the US government for the professional and quiet manner they have handled the issue. If President Lungu’s government had chosen to deal with this matter in such a diplomatic way, the outcome would have been different.

We urge our government to quickly address this issue as well as the many other challenges affecting the nation.

Judith Kabemba

Democratic Party spokesperson

Lets Believe again!!!