The US government has imposed visa restrictions on Tanzanian officials for “undermining” a free and fair election.

The State Department said it was banning an unspecified number of Tanzania government officials for what it called subversion of a democratic process in their country.

“The actions of these officials subverted the electoral process, continuing the downward trajectory of the country’s democracy,” the Department said on Tuesday.

“Opposition candidates were routinely disqualified, harassed, and arrested. Significant and widespread voting irregularities, internet disruptions, intimidation of journalists, and violence by security forces made this election neither free nor fair.”

Tanzania’s elections on October 28, 2020 saw President John Pombe Magufuli retain his seat with the biggest margins in the country’s multiparty history. He garnered 84.39 per cent of the vote, with 12.5 million votes.

His 14 challengers did not attain even a fifth of the total votes cast and his distant second contender, Mr Lissu, garnered just 1.9 million votes as 13 others fell below 3 per cent of the cast votes.