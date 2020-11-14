President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to run for president in 2024, according to a report, and could announce his candidacy by the end of next month.

Trump is continuing to publicly refuse to accept defeat in last week’s election, and his team has filed several lawsuits in key states that helped President-elect Joe Biden secure his victory.

Trump, however, has told allies he plans to run in the next US presidential election and could announce his intention this year, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source.

Last week, the Trump ally Mick Mulvaney, his former acting chief of staff, said the president would “absolutely” run again in 2024.

He told the Institute for International and European Affairs think tank, “Now, I think folks are starting to realize that if Donald Trump loses, he might be the guy” to run in 2024, and “I’m telling you absolutely.”

“I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on a shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024,” he added. “He doesn’t like losing.”

He said Trump was “high-energy” and might run in 2028, at which point he’d be 82.

“Don’t lose sight of the fact that he will technically be younger than Joe Biden is now, four years from now. Stories about his energy level, the fact he doesn’t sleep, and his vivaciousness are true,” said Mulvaney, who serves as the US envoy to Northern Ireland.

“That’s not the stuff of spin. He’s a very high-energy 74-year-old, and I absolutely expect him to be further engaged in 2024 or 2028 if he were to lose this next election … There’s actually a nonzero chance that Donald Trump runs again in 2028 and Joe Biden does not.”businessinsider

Under the US Constitution, the maximum two four-year terms a president can serve do not have to be consecutive.

Speculation about Trump’s future was heightened Wednesday when he announced he wanted Ronna McDaniel to continue as chair of the Republican National Committee. –