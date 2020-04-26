Donald Trump offers $2.5 million to Madagascar to develop the Covid-19 remedy

It is the US Ambassador to Madagascar who gave the news on April 21, 2020. The diplomat expressed his country’s solidarity in relation to the coronavirus disease. “This money will be used to strengthen the health response across the country,” says Micheal Pelletier.

The US diplomat affirmed that the United States “has invested more than 1.5 billion USD in development and emergency aid, including nearly 700 million USD in health assistance alone” over the past twenty years.

So it’s a partnership that has been going on for decades. “This contribution to the fight against the Covid-19 demonstrates our solid and continuous partnership”, he added.