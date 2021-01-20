President Trump issued a long list of pardons and sentence commutations early Wednesday as he prepared to leave office.

The recipients included former White House adviser Steve Bannon and rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. They were among 73 people pardoned by the president.

Seventy others had their sentences commuted just hours before President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office — including former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who was serving a nearly 30-year sentence on corruption charges.

Trump was not expected to attempt to issue himself or family members a preemptive pardon, sources told Fox News.

Bannon is awaiting trial after allegedly defrauding more than $1 million from Trump-supporting donors in a fundraising project called “We Build the Wall” related to the border wall.

“Mr. Bannon has been an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen,” the White House said in the statement announcing the pardons.

Both rappers, whose real names are Dwayne Michael Carter Jr (Lil Wayne) and Bill Kapri (Kodak Black), have both been convicted on weapons-related charges.

“Mr. Carter pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago,” the White House said. “Deion Sanders, who…wrote in support of this pardon, calls Mr. Wayne ‘a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer.'”

Kapri, who the White House called a “prominent artist and community leader,” had his 46-month sentence commuted. He was found guilty of making false statements on a federal docuent when trying to buy a firearm.

Kilpatrick has served seven years of his 28-year sentence for racketeering and bribery from when he was in office. The U.S. Supreme Court had denied hearing his case.

“During his incarceration, Mr. Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates,” the WHite House said.

Notably, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic from the “Tiger King” documentary, failed to receive a pardon. His team had said they were “confident” one would be forthcoming. -Fox News