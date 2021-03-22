TRUMP PLANNING RETURN TO SOCIAL MEDIA

Former US President Donald Trump will soon return to social media “with his own platform”, his adviser has said.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months,” Jason Miller told Fox News.

He said the platform “will be the hottest ticket in social media” and would “completely redefine the game”.

Mr Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after January’s deadly riots at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

The attack on 6 January by Trump supporters saw five people including a police officer killed, and shook the foundations of American democracy.

Several days later, Twitter said Mr Trump’s account – @realDonaldTrump – was “permanently suspended… due to the risk of further incitement of violence”. [BBC]