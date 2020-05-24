President Trump shared the results of his latest coronavirus test with reporters outside the White House on Thursday afternoon, and it got a bit … confusing.

While telling the press corps that he believed he had one more day left in his controversial hydroxychloroquine treatment to ward off COVID-19, the president segued into this convoluted health update:

‘And I tested very positively in another sense, this morning. I tested positively toward negative, right? So I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative. … But that’s a way of saying it: positively toward the negative.’

The quote drew some comparisons on Twitter with Steve Carell’s “The Office” character Michael Scott, who infamously misunderstood a cancer screening’s coming back negative as being a dire diagnosis in a Season 2 episode.

“Well, apparently, in the medicine community, ‘negative’ means good,” he says in the episode. “Which makes absolutely no sense. In the real-world community, that would be chaos.”