Trump will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s inauguration

President Donald Trump on Friday said he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on 20 January.

He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s inauguration.

In a Friday tweet Trump said, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Trump offered no clues for how he would spent his final hours in office.

Biden will become president at noon regardless of Trump’s plans.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported while quoting a source that Trump will depart Washington, DC a day before the inauguration and is expected to travel to this Florida resort.