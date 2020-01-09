Trump says no US troops hurt in Iran air raids, Tehran ‘appears to be standing down’

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iranian missile strikes on bases in Iraq did not harm any US troops stationed there and damage was minimal, an outcome he said showed Tehran wanted to de-escalate a standoff.

Iran “appears to be standing down”, Trump said at the White House amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran over the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week.

Trump announced the US would immediately impose new “powerful” sanctions until “Iran changes its behaviour”.