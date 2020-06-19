President Trump demanded officials find and prosecute people responsible for leaking information about his visit to a bunker beneath the White House amid protests, The New York Times reported.

Trump’s comments regarding the leak about the bunker come as the president has complained to advisers that no matter what he does he, cannot get “good” stories from the press, the Times reported.

He also complained that nothing he does is good enough amid criticism over his handling of the death of George Floyd, according to the report. Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody last month sparked nationwide protests over police brutality.

Earlier this month, Trump denied reports that he was rushed to an underground bunker as protests grew violent. He told Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade during a radio interview that he had gone to the bunker to “inspect” it during the day and not during the protests at night.

Attorney General William Barr, however, later undercut Trump’s claims and seemingly confirmed reports that Trump was rushed to the bunker on the evening of Friday, May 29, as protests near the White House intensified.

Barr said the U.S. Secret Service recommended that the president be moved to the bunker.

Trump has been criticized over his handling of Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests.

Protesters were forcibly cleared from Lafayette Square amid a demonstration earlier this month as Trump walked from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church to take a photo holding a Bible alongside his staff members. The church had been vandalized the night before.