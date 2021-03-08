TRUTHFUL SPEAKING,NDC WITHOUT DR. CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI CAN’T EXIST ANY MORE – THE MAN IS A POLITICAL GIANT.

What the expelled Vice President Mr. Rikki Josephs Akafumba is forgetting is that what people want in NDC or even in the flopped Alliance is Dr. Chishimba Kambwili not him.

It’s very sad to note that the person who Chishimba Kambwili appointment as his NDC Vice President can today turn against him and claim CK cannot take charge of the affairs of National Democratic Congress Party.

Before the appointment,no one even knew this man but because of Chishimba Kambwili here he is thinking that he can take NDC to another level.

Mr. Akafumba knew from the beginning that UPND wanted to absorb NDC and after Dr. Chishimba Kambwili couldn’t agree with the idea of swallowing the party,Akafumba and his team started to create propaganda that CK has been bought by PF and that he wants to rejoin.

This is a pure lie and CK has refuted such allegations,he is still NDC President and will contest for the Republican Presidency on the NDC ticket during this year’s tripartite elections.

The man is interested in seeing NDC disbanded and CK loose his following,he does not care about the future and plight of the Zambians.

Portrice Chanda

Copperbelt Provincial IPS

National Democratic Congress Party – NDC