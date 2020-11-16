TSEGA AND KIYA MUST SURVIVE THIS WAR OTHERWISE TAYALI WILL USE IT TO HIS ADVANTAGE.

Tayali already has one failed marriage under his belt and very soon he’ll be divorced again.

After spending a short time in Zambia, under the rent free roof of a political novice and maniac…Tsega decided to finally break free of the Tayali facebook circus and return to her home land of Ethiopia.

Shortly after she landed, a civil war broke out.

In the midst of this tragic war, we are all worried about baby Kiya because she is with her mother and grandmother stuck in Mekele, Tigray Region… the epicentre of the armed conflict.

If something were to happen to Tsega and Kiya [ God forbid ]…Tayali would use that tragedy to gain public sympathy and his failed marriage would become a martyr. Tayali would cunningly change the narrative by parading himself as a grieved widower [ a man who has lost his spouse ] when the truth of the matter is…his marriage DIED months ago and he doesn’t care about Tsega and Kiya.

His only mission in life is to slander, vilify and attack a cattle herder. Tsega and Kiya are at the bottom of his list of concerns.

Selah

SMLtv