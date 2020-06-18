Tsega Tayali Writes:

Screen grab this before I de|ete this page because it is just stress to me. I know you will make dinner out of it with your hate speech.

Before I got married I was a private person and life was just fine.

I never wanted to marry a politician or anyone in public life but I have come to learn that love can make you do crazy things.

I may not be a perfect person but I lived my life well, unfortunately I have been accused of many things including getting married 5 times when I am only 25.

I never wanted to open a page like a public person but I was made to, for what I thought were good reasons, but I regret it.

I have received love from many people in Zambia and I thought I could share my joy with them, but the response has been more of hate speech, than love, for something I have not done.

Anyhow, public life is really not for me,

because I can’t handle hate speech. I am closing this page.