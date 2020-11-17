TSHALA MUANA ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY INSULTING TSHISEKEDI IN A SONG

Congolese Rhumba legend Elizabeth Tshala Muana Muidikayi aka Tshala Muana 62, has been arrested.

Muidikayi who recently launched her latest release titled “Ingratitude”, has been accused of insulting Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo in the song and was arrested on Monday, 16th November, 2020, by the ANR (National Intelligence Agency).

Supporters of Félix Tshisekedi were ‘outraged’ by her song that they say suggested that Tshisekedi had not won the election but was installed as a compromise with former President Joseph Kabila Kabangè whom Tshisekedi is ‘persecuting’.

The lyrics of the song describe an unnamed person, who had been granted all the advantages of life but forgot to perform good deeds once in power.

SHE SANG:

“Examen ozuaki te, compétition mpe oh gagna te. Maître alekisi yo, obalukeli ye. Sala attention ehhh oza ko kendo nioka nioka…”

“ You did not pass the exam, nor the competition. The master has favored you and you are turning against him. Be careful, you will leave like a snake… ”

The song has been banned in DRC.

Muidikayi served as a deputy in the Congolese House of Representatives under the former ruling party of Joseph Kabila and close to his family.

Her arrest has been confirmed by her producer Claude Mashala and the Congolese Ministry of Justice.