TU PF TWA CHABE-CHABE, TWAKANA UKUCHITA ADOPT UMWANA WANDI FOR LUKASHYA MP – GBM.

By George Lemba

PF senior cadre Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has complained from his coronavirus sick bed that Edgar Lungu was not treating him well.

GBM says he was hoping that Lungu and PF would at least reward his children since he has been insulting UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

Sibongile Mwamba who is GBM’s daughter had applied for adoption as PF Lukashya parliamentary by-election candidate but yesterday Edgar Lungu with his Central Committee chose another person.

This has not gone well with the GBM family who feels unappreciated for their frantic efforts to discredit Hakainde Hichilema.

GBM is not yet physically fit as he was badly hit by coronation today encouraged his daughter to remain strong even if she was left out by PF for parliamentary adoptions.

“Mwana wandi Sibo, ka Edgar na tu PF tubi imitima elyo nakabili twa chabe-chabe, aba ni Tasila, nga na ba muchita adopt but forget it, let me fully recover and then we mobilise for 2021 and we shall meet him that time nokukashinina pali misango yakako,” said GBM to his daughter.

GBM having sacrificed his integrity and position of UPND vice president, he was hopeful of being appointed even as a Minister but instead Lungu said that he cannot trust him hence dumping him to the position of PF senior cadre and chola boy. -Koswe