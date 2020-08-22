TUNISIA’S Labour Party has described the arrest of Socialist Party general secretary Cosmas Musumali as an act of authoritarianism.

And Brazil’s Landless Worker Movement (MST) described the arrest as pre-election persecution.

Dr Musumali and other party members were arrested on Thursday morning in Kafulafuta on the Copperbelt where they were visiting party structures.

They were released later in the day.

The Labour Party described the arrest as “an attack on the simplest elements of political rights”.

“The Labour Party condemns these attacks on freedoms in Zambia which affirms the nature of the authoritarian regime…Salute comrade Cosmas Musumali and his compatriots for defying dictatorship and oppression…Call upon all forces of freedom and progress in Africa and the world to support the struggle of revolutionary forces and the people of Zambia,” stated the Labour Party.

And the Landless Worker Movement – MST – of Brazil, denounced the arrest of Dr Musumali and other SP members.

MST said there was no real democratic election based on political persecution of opponents.

“We stand in solidarity with the Socialist Party of Zambia! But it is more than clear that these arrests are pre-election political persecution against the opposition of the current government,” said the MST in a statement.