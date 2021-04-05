TURN UP IN LARGE NUMBERS AND VOTE FOR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA – MBANGWETA

04/04/2021

UPND Nkeyema constituency Member of parliament who is also UPND Western provincial chairperson today afternoon called on members in Namilangi ward in Nkeyema constituency to go and verify their details during the physical Verification process in all the polling stations they registered from to avoid inconvenience on the voting day.

Hon Mbangweta said time has come for the people of Namilangi ward to turn up in numbers and vote for president HH for a better Zambia. He added that there was no meaningful development to point at under the PF regime.

He challenged the people of Sipalo area in Namilangi ward to take advantage of the Verification extension to go and verify their details at kangwanda primary school where they vote from.

Mr Mbangweta said time has come for everyone to get involved and make sure that the vote for UPND and President HH is not spoiled.

“Time for change has come to be deceived by the stolen money that PF is ditching out, remember another 5yrs of PF will be hell” said Mbangweta.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM