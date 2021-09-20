“TUTUM ITER” PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

By Sara Imutowana Yeta II

President Hakainde Hichilema’s maiden International trip take off from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka was watched by close to 11,900 people.

President Hichilema will be in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

His team will engage with various crucial stakeholders for the benefit of the people of Zambia.

President Hichilema is using commercial flights and has kept his delegation lean and functional in order to be more productive and cost effective.

In 2015 Lungu carried musicians, maids, cooks, dancers and party cadres to the United Nations General Assembly at a huge cost contributing to the empty treasury.