A Lawyer has called on the Law Association of Zambia to suspend Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa for allegedly pouring scorn on the Constitutional court judges.

Mr. Tutwa Ngulube said that the association should send a strong message on the need for lawyers and all affected parties to respect decisions of the Judges.

Mr. Ngulube’s comments come in the wake of the Judiciary’s decision to bar Mr. Sangwa from appearing before any court while his matter is being considered by the Law Association of Zambia.

He has also proposed that the government should consider stripping Mr. Sangwa of the status of State Counsel.

Mr. Ngulube’s comment follows LAZ’s decision to condemn the stance that Mr. Sangwa has taken after losing a case where he had questioned President Lungu’s eligibility for 2021.

Last week the Judiciary banned Mr. Sangwa from appearing before any court in Zambia pending determination of his case by LAZ.

Meanwhile, PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has welcomed the decision by LAZ to condemn the utterances of Mr. Sangwa against Constitutional Court Judges.

Mr. Mwanza said that LAZ should not allow any of its members to ridicule Judges for cheap political mileage, saying that the decision of the Constitutional Court is final and is now part of the Zambian law.

The PF Leadership in North-Western Province has welcomed the decision by the Judiciary to ban Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa from appearing before any court in Zambia.

And Provincial Chairperson Jackson Kungo said Mr. Sangwa should not be allowed to appear before the people that he is allegedly disrespecting in public.

Mr. Kungo said that it was surprising that when the Constitutional Court ruled that Ministers who remained in the office should pay back the salaries they obtained, Mr. Sangwa and his friends did not call the Judges names, and that Mr. Sangwa is a bad loser who does not want to accept that he lost a case in which the Constitutional Court ruled that President Edgar Lungu is eligible to stand in 2021.

Mr. Kungo further said that it is sad that some people who are scared of President Lungu have resorted to all sorts of tactics to distract the PF from focusing on important national issues.

And New Congress Party President Peter Chanda has commended the Judiciary for banning Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa from appearing in court in Zambia.

Pastor Chanda said that the move is commendable because the country’s institutions must be respected and that Mr. Sangwa cannot continue disregarding the court Judgement to the extent of attacking individual judges.