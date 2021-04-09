Parliamentary Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube has strongly castigated Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube for questioning the electoral process leading to the PF National Convention billed for tomorrow.

Mr. Ngulube, who is also Kabwe Central Member of Parliament, says Mr. FUBE’s remarks regarding President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility are contemptuous because the Constitutional Court ably pronounced itself on the matter.

He has since urged all PF members to ignore Mr. Fube’s schemes, saying the party legal team is ready to take him on should he wish to pursue any legal avenues against the ongoing internal party process.

Mr. Ngulube who is also aspiring for a Central Committee position said Mr. Fube has no interest in the PF because he was expelled.

He has told ZNBC News that Mr. Fube’s attempts to derail the PF ahead of the 12 August 2021 election will not bear any fruit.-ZNBC